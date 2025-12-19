Cookie Price Tops $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Cookie has a market cap of $25.25 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cookie has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cookie token can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,962.59 or 0.99984133 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,893,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,517,298 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,893,414 with 635,517,150 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.0398711 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $7,755,152.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

