SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. SunCar Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SunCar Technology Group from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

