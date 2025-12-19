Ontology 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.71 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $48.96 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.18 or 0.03370419 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00005897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002140 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

