Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1,252.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97,487 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 369,852 shares of company stock worth $79,364,303 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $279.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $264.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

