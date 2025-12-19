Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Merline Saintil Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $272,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 393,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,589.34. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Merline Saintil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Merline Saintil sold 15,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Merline Saintil sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.18. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

