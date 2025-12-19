AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Eric Loumeau Sells 10,000 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Eric Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,048. This represents a 52.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $47.53 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 13,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 378,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 12.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 147,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

