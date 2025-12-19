GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 3,855 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $554,618.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,128.97. The trade was a 30.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $201,648.48.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $52,977.52.

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

