Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Major Shareholder Capital Llc Sells 15,000 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,150. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.59 million, a PE ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 1.05. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
