Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Major Shareholder Capital Llc Sells 15,000 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,150. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.59 million, a PE ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 1.05. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DSP shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Viant Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.