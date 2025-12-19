ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 19,119 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 19,119 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $111,272.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,622,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,085,225.62. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Sharat Sharan sold 32,211 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $170,718.30.

On Thursday, October 16th, Sharat Sharan sold 32,093 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $174,906.85.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 329,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,177,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ON24 by 19.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON24

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.