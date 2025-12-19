StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman John Radziwill Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,880,211. This trade represents a 0.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $106.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SNEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,729,000 after buying an additional 1,027,489 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,352,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,439,000 after acquiring an additional 389,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,915,000 after purchasing an additional 567,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,978,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,313,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

