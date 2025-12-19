Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn Tang Sells 6,810 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Carolyn Tang sold 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $150,909.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 124,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,105.44. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.40.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
