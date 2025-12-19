Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn Tang Sells 6,810 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Carolyn Tang sold 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $150,909.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 124,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,105.44. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

