Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Cut to $428.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $432.00 to $428.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $421.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.13 and its 200 day moving average is $405.54. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $473.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $1,955,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $578,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

