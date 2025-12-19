Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $192.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWV. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion and a PE ratio of -46.68. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,149,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $160,192,714.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 341,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,607,677.04. This trade represents a 77.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,356,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,675,037.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

