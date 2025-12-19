Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.480-5.530 EPS.

Paychex Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.13.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

