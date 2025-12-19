Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.480-5.530 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.17. 2,311,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,726. Paychex has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stores Impacting Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Paychex reported $1.26 EPS vs. $1.24 consensus and revenue of $1.56B vs. $1.55B expected; revenue rose ~18% year-over-year, showing continued top-line strength. View Press Release

Q2 beat — Paychex reported $1.26 EPS vs. $1.24 consensus and revenue of $1.56B vs. $1.55B expected; revenue rose ~18% year-over-year, showing continued top-line strength. Positive Sentiment: Guidance nudged up — Paychex set FY2026 EPS guidance to $5.480–$5.530, slightly above consensus (~$5.46), which supports modest forward visibility. Business Wire Release

Guidance nudged up — Paychex set FY2026 EPS guidance to $5.480–$5.530, slightly above consensus (~$5.46), which supports modest forward visibility. Positive Sentiment: High profitability metrics — Q2 net margin (~27.9%) and ROE (~45.2%) remain strong, underscoring operating leverage and cash-generation capacity. View Press Release

High profitability metrics — Q2 net margin (~27.9%) and ROE (~45.2%) remain strong, underscoring operating leverage and cash-generation capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity ahead of the print — Several analysts revised forecasts ahead of the call and previews expected single?digit earnings growth; materials (slide deck, call notes) were posted for review. Benzinga Preview

Analyst activity ahead of the print — Several analysts revised forecasts ahead of the call and previews expected single?digit earnings growth; materials (slide deck, call notes) were posted for review. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue drivers called out — Management Solutions growth and the Paycor acquisition/contribution were cited as primary drivers of the revenue increase, which may support longer?term cross?sell opportunities. Zacks Preview

Revenue drivers called out — Management Solutions growth and the Paycor acquisition/contribution were cited as primary drivers of the revenue increase, which may support longer?term cross?sell opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction muted/negative — Despite the beat and guidance tweak, the guidance raise was modest and may have fallen short of investor expectations, contributing to selling pressure. Business Wire Release

Market reaction muted/negative — Despite the beat and guidance tweak, the guidance raise was modest and may have fallen short of investor expectations, contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and sentiment — Shares are trading below the 50?day and well under the 200?day moving averages after pulling back from the 52?week high, and at least one shop (Stifel) maintained a hold, which may limit near?term upside. Stifel Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.