Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964,084 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $142,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $287.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

