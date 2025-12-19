Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.18) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Kodal Minerals Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of LON KOD opened at GBX 0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.51. Kodal Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.22 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.49.
About Kodal Minerals
The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kodal Minerals
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Jabil Is Flying Under the Radar—But a 50% Surge May Be Coming
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm’s Monster Rally Has a Catch—Can the Stock Keep Climbing?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.