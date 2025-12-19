Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.18) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Kodal Minerals Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of LON KOD opened at GBX 0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.51. Kodal Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.22 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.49.

Get Kodal Minerals alerts:

About Kodal Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.