Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2025

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $38,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 397,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

