Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,598,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $136,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $62.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.