Voya Investment Management LLC Has $481.19 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,477 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Capital One Financial worth $481,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day moving average is $216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $244.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

