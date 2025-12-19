Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,529,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,854 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CocaCola worth $167,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $302.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

