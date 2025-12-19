Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $69.2530, with a volume of 554705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Monday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SQM

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.