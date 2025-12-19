Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 919462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

LION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of -0.27.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 4,852.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

