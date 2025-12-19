Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.07 and last traded at GBX 9.90. 153,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 475,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.

Blue Star Capital Trading Down 12.3%

The firm has a market cap of £3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.53.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

