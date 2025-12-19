Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.3950, with a volume of 9374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.40 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.79 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

