Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 38.5% – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 38.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,528,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 226,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Up 38.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About Happy Creek Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.