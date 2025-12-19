Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Up 109.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) traded up 109.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.28. 640,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,583% from the average session volume of 23,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Imaflex Trading Up 109.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73. The company has a market cap of C$118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13 and a beta of -0.24.

About Imaflex

(Get Free Report)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.