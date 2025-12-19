Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Thousand

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 127.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $22.91 million and $1.28 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.58 or 0.00487155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

