Degen 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.43 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Degen has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degen has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,962.59 or 0.99984133 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen was first traded on January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,959,983,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,959,983,249.01736808 with 20,754,397,980.0416959 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00122612 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $10,895,132.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

