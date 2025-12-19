Wealth Group Ltd Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wealth Group Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.6% of Wealth Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $677.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $678.26 and a 200 day moving average of $651.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.