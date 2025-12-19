YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.