Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 629 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $123,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,973.15. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,036 shares of company stock valued at $197,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

