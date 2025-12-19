Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 597,937 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,937 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $222,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $425.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 89,969 shares of company stock valued at $32,196,372 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

