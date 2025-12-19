Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $230,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,510. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $17,193,557. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,149.23.

Booking Trading Up 0.1%

BKNG opened at $5,345.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,072.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,376.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

