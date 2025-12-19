CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $184,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 301,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.