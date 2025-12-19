Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 252,721 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,061,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,721 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $351,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 404.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,939.96. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. This trade represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,750 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

