Spotify Technology $SPOT Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,610 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $290,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,908,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 127,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 70.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.23.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $563.90 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $443.21 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $623.04 and its 200-day moving average is $674.90.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

