DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Position Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $249,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in DoorDash by 12.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $230.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.23 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.20.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total transaction of $5,123,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $9,312,228.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 644,980 shares of company stock valued at $143,500,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.46.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

