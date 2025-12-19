Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 117,888 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,888 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $199,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in AON by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.18.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $352.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.26 and its 200 day moving average is $355.94. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

