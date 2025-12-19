Voya Investment Management LLC Has $179.82 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $179,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $391.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $415.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total value of $557,615.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,763.42. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $34,405,319. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.