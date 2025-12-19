Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,534 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $174,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,284,000. Amundi lifted its position in Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

