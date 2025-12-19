CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $568,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $477.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.78, a P/E/G ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,595 shares of company stock worth $61,294,989. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.