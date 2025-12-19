Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 452,822 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,822 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $384,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:MSI opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

