Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Repligen by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $35,782,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Repligen by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 152,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Repligen by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Repligen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.92.

Repligen Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.72 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,889.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,077. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

