6,187 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

