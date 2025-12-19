Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2,538.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 1.3% increase from Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of GIAX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

About Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

