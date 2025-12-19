iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
