iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

