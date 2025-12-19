Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5171 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 367.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 527.7% increase from Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

MCSE stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF alerts:

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.