Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 52,634 Shares of Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the quarter. Simplify High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify High Yield ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simplify High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify High Yield ETF Stock Performance

CDX stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Simplify High Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Simplify High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

