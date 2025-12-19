Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,687,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $189.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.53.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

